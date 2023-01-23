Hornets lose to Jazz in low-scoring effort 120-102

The Utah Jazz ended the Charlotte Hornets' two-game win streak on Monday.

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz outpaced the Charlotte Hornets and edged to a lopsided win on Monday.

Lauri Markkanen scored 25 points as every Jazz starter scored double digits in Utah's 120-102 win over Charlotte.

The Hornets continue to be without their biggest shooting threats, LaMelo Ball and Kelly Oubre Jr. Ball, who has missed two games with an ankle injury, was listed as questionable before the game. Oubre is still out for the time being as he recovers from hand surgery.

The presence of those two threats continues to be felt as Charlotte's shooting efficiency was dreadfully low on Monday.

The Hornets led after the first quarter 24-21 off of a 10-3 run in the frame's final three minutes.

Utah took the lead in the second quarter and never relinquished it. The Jazz led 58-45 at halftime.

Charlotte outscored Utah in the third quarter 34-31 to pull within 10 points heading into the 4th quarter. But Utah ran even further away with the game in the final period to win 120-102.

Markkanen led the game with 25 points. Jordan Clarkson followed him on the Jazz with 18 points.

Terry Rozier scored 23 points to lead the Hornets. Mason Plumlee followed him with 18 points.

Charlotte made just 44.7% of their shots from the field, including an abysmal 12.5% 3-pointer mark. The Hornets also shot poorly from the free-throw line, making just over 70 percent of their shots.

The Hornets (13-35) will have to play games on back-to-back days as they face the Phoenix Suns (24-24) on the road on Tuesday.