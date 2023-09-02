Hornets trade Plumlee, McDaniels; hold on to Rozier, Hayward

Transactions at the NBA trade deadline are sending Mason Plumlee and Jalen McDaniels out of Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With minutes to spare before the NBA trade deadline, the Charlotte Hornets made some moves as they plan for the future.

The Hornets traded away center Mason Plumlee to the Los Angeles Clippers about 20 minutes before the deadline on Thursday. In exchange, the Hornets will receive a 2028 2nd-round pick and point guard Reggie Jackson.

However, NBA sources say Jackson is set to have a contract buyout and will not play for the Hornets.

Earlier in the day, the Hornets were involved in a three-team deal with the Philadelphia 76ers and the Portland Trailblazers. The Hornets dealt forward Jalen McDaniels to the 76ers in exchange for second-round draft picks in 2023 and 2027. The Hornets also acquired forward Svi Mykhailiuk from the Trailblazers.

Rumors denied

While the Hornets did make some moves ahead of the deadline, there is some surprise over some moves that they did not make.

Terry Rozier was rumored to be traded away. The Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers were reportedly interested in the eighth-year player but no deal was made. Rozier is on a four-year contract and was expected to be dealt away as Charlotte looks to add more pieces for the future.

Gordon Hayward and Kelly Oubre Jr. are other veteran players that were thought to be prime candidates to be traded away but they will remain with the Hornets.

Happy trails

Mason Plumlee and Jalen McDaniels both enjoyed relatively decent careers during their time in Charlotte.

Plumlee was having a career year for the Hornets in the 2022-23 season, averaging 12.2 points per game, 9.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, all career-high marks. Plumlee was traded to Charlotte before the 2021 season from the Detroit Pistons. He's been a journeyman during his 10 seasons, also playing for Denver, Brooklyn, and Portland.

McDaniels has spent all of his time in the NBA with the Hornets since being drafted in the second round of the 2019 NBA draft.

During his four seasons, McDaniels was typically a bench player for Charlotte. Like Plumlee, McDaniels saw career highs in points (10.6), rebounds (4.8), and assists (2.0) this season.

Welcome to Charlotte

Mykhailiuk is now on his sixth team in the span of three seasons. He was traded from the New York Knicks on Wednesday to the Trailblazers before being dealt to the Hornets.