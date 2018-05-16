CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Hornets will hold the 11th pick in the NBA Draft for the second season in a row.

The selection order comes as expected as for Charlotte, as the Hornets had a 90.75 percent chance of getting the 11th pick. The team had a 0.8 percent chance of landing the first overall pick.

Here is the order of the first 14 picks of the 2018 NBA Draft:

Phoenix Suns Sacramento Kings Atlanta Hawks Memphis Grizzlies Dallas Mavericks Orlando Magic Chicago Bulls Cleveland Cavaliers (via Nets) New York Knicks Philadelphia 76ers (via Lakers) Charlotte Hornets LA Clippers LA Clippers Denver Nuggets

The Phoenix Suns have the highest chance of "winning" the NBA Lottery with 25 percent after finishing the season with 21-61. Many NBA draft experts consider Deandre Ayton (Arizona), Luka Doncic (Slovenia), Marvin Bagley III (Duke) and Trae Young (Oklahoma) as the top prospects in the upcoming draft.

The Hornets finished the season with a 36-46 record. Charlotte enters the offseason with a new general manager in Mitch Kupchak, who represented the Hornets in the Draft Lottery show, and head coach James Borrego.

The NBA Draft will be held June 21 at the Barclays Center in New York City. Stick with WCNC.com for the latest updates on the Charlotte Hornets.

