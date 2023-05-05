Hot Mess restaurant in Davidson temporarily closes, saying 'our standards were not being met'

The restaurant opened on April 20.

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Hot Mess, a Davidson restaurant located at the former home of Davidson Ice House, is temporarily closing. It comes just weeks after the restaurant officially opened.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the restaurant said the temporary closure is to allow the team to make necessary changes.

"After a couple of weeks, we realized that our standards were not being met, and we couldn't continue to operate without making some changes," the post says, in part. "We take full ownership and responsibility for this situation, and we're working hard to address these challenges and get back up and running as soon as possible."

Jenny Brulé, who was the chef and owner of Davidson Ice House, teamed up with the co-founder of Famous Toastery, Robert Maynard, to bring Hot Mess to life.

The restaurant serves up burgers, bowls and lobster rolls as well as beer and wine. In the Facebook post, the Hot Mess team thanked customers for their support, and said they intend to open back up "as soon as possible."

