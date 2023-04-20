2 months after announcing the closure of Hound's Drive-in, the owner announced he purchased property in Shelby and is open to ideas

In a Facebook post, owner Preston Brown said he hasn't decided what he'll do with the property yet but he's open to ideas.

Example video title will go here for this video

SHELBY, N.C. — After the beloved Hound's Drive-In Theater in Kings Mountain announced its closure in February, owner Preston Brown said he received thousands of comments and messages asking him to open another location.

Note: The attached video originally aired at an earlier date.

In a Facebook post early Thursday, Brown announced he decided to purchase a piece of property in Shelby that used to be the home of the Challenger 3 Fun Zone. Brown noted the property "is already zoned for our business needs" and has an 18-hole Par 3 golf course and a miniature golf course as well as a go-cart racing track, batting cages and more.

Brown said running Hound's Drive-In required "an incredible amount of time, dedication, and hard work" and added if he does open the property, he would hire a full-time property manager so he would be free to spend quality time with his son and wife.

Big Exciting News! Since the closing of Hound's Drive-in Theater, I have received thousands of comments and private... Posted by Hound's Drive-In on Wednesday, April 19, 2023

The post received hundreds of comments in under 24 hours, with many suggesting combining a drive-in theater with the extra attractions the property allows. Brown noted in the post he hasn't decided what he'll do with the property yet but he's open to ideas.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts