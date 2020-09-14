House fire in Charlotte leaves one person with life-threatening injuries

The fire happened on Sunday morning on the 3800 block of Alexander Forest Drive.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Sunday morning, the Charlotte Fire Department responded to a house fire in north Charlotte on the 3800 block of Alexander Forest Drive, near Statesville Road.

The Charlotte Fire Department says that one person was rescued and transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Charlotte Fire said the second floor of the home has extensive damage from the fire.

The cause of the fire is not currently known at this time. No further information was released on the fire.

WCNC Charlotte spoke with a neighbor in the area on Sunday.

"It was up in flames, it was smoking real bad," he said.

Structure Fire; 3800 Block of Alexander Forest Dr; 2 story house with heavy fire showing from second floor; one victim rescued & transported to hospital with life threatening injuries pic.twitter.com/C90oLEYZjW — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 13, 2020