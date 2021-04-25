x
Firefighters tackle fire at two-story south Charlotte home

Crews say everyone is okay, but the work into putting out the flames continued Sunday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Fire crews are fighting a fire that broke out at a home early Sunday morning.

The department tweeted about the scene around 6 a.m., saying the two-story home along Redfield Drive was being handled by crews at that time. However, the scene took a turn shortly before 7 a.m. when they reported the second floor collapsed, forcing firefighters to evacuate.

Charlotte Fire reports all occupants and firefighters are safe but are still working to douse the flames. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

