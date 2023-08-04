House fire displaces family in Denver

A Denver home went up in flames late Thursday. Officials said no one was home at the time.

DENVER, N.C. — A house was destroyed when a large fire erupted in Denver late Thursday night, firefighters.

Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire on Sherwood Lane off Catawba Burris Road around 10 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they saw huge flames and smoke coming from the house.

The family wasn't home when the fire started, according to fire officials. The family, which is two adults and three children, were displaced by the fire. No injuries were reported during the fire.

The fire is under investigation by the Lincoln County Fire Marshals Office. The cause has not been shared at this time.

