Crews investigating house fire off North Tryon Street, firefighters say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department is investigating a large fire that ripped through a home under construction just off of North Tryon Street Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to a two-story house fire along Keswick Avenue, just off North Tryon Street across the street from the Charlotte Amtrak Station, around 3:45 a.m.

No one was injured in the blaze, firefighters said. An adjacent home was evacuated following the fire.

20 firefighters were able to control the blaze in around 20 minutes, firefighters said.

A cause has yet to be determined from the fire. WCNC Charlotte has a crew on scene learning more information.

