GASTONIA, N.C. — A house fire was under investigation in Gastonia on Friday night.
A neighbor captured video as flames tore through the house at 1418 Georgetowne Drive around 8 p.m.
Crews got the fire under control in about 30 minutes.
Medic was sent as a precaution but there were no reports of injuries.
