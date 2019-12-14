GASTONIA, N.C. — A house fire was under investigation in Gastonia on Friday night.

A neighbor captured video as flames tore through the house at 1418 Georgetowne Drive around 8 p.m.

Crews got the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

Medic was sent as a precaution but there were no reports of injuries.

