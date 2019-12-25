CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Crews were working to put out a house fire in north Charlotte on Christmas Day.

It happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Lasalle St. near Beatties Ford Rd.

Reports said smoke was showing from the house.

It was unknown if anyone was inside when the fire started or what sparked the flames.

