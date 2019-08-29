ROCK HILL, S.C. — A house went up in flames Thursday afternoon in York County.

It happened on Nestledown Ct. in Rock Hill.

The fire department said it took about 25 firefighters to put out the flames.

There were no injuries; the home is likely a total loss.

