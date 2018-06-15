CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The North Carolina House this afternoon killed an amendment tht would have provided funding to pay for fines associated with modifications to the I-77 toll project.

The House amendment would have set aside money from Highway Trust Fund surpluses to pay fines or fees if the contract for the project was canceled or modified.

“The I-77 contract is a bad contract,” said Governor Roy Cooper who was in Charlotte Friday for an economic round table.

The Governor has asked the Secretary of Transportation to examine possible changes to the contract and the Governor said he hoped the legislature would not get in the way or do anything that would impede those efforts.

Said Cooper, “I think if you allow the Secretary to have the ability to fix this problem it would be better and we will wait and see what they do.”

The legislature will be back in session next week so the fight might not be over.

There could be similar amendments tacked on to other bill still to come before the House and Senate.

