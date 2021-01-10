WATCH LIVE: One person in custody after reported school shooting in SW Houston | Police say to avoid the area

Houston police responded to reports of an active shooting at a school.

HOUSTON — Houston police have responded to a shooting at a school in southwest Houston. According to officials, one person has been shot and one person is in custody.

What we know

Happened at YES Prep school in the 4400 block of Anderson Road

Parents asked to go to West Fuqua and Hiram Clarke to be reunited with students

One person is in custody

One person has been shot

No students were injured

HPD Chief Troy Finner will give an update on this scene at about 1:30 p.m.

YES Prep released the following statement on this incident:

Police are on campus with a suspect in custody who opened fire inside the school. No students have been injured. Students have been transported to W. Fuqua and Hiram Clarke, where they can be picked up. Please do not drive to the school; roads are blocked by Houston Police Department. We are gathering information and will pass along as soon as we can.

Right now, we don't have any information on the person who's been injured. We also don't know information about the person in custody.

Students react

