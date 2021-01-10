WATCH LIVE: One person in custody after reported school shooting in SW Houston | Police say to avoid the area

HOUSTON — Houston police have responded to a shooting at a school in southwest Houston. According to officials, one person has been shot and one person is in custody.
What we know
- Happened at YES Prep school in the 4400 block of Anderson Road
- Parents asked to go to West Fuqua and Hiram Clarke to be reunited with students
- One person is in custody
- One person has been shot
- No students were injured
- HPD Chief Troy Finner will give an update on this scene at about 1:30 p.m.
YES Prep released the following statement on this incident:
Police are on campus with a suspect in custody who opened fire inside the school. No students have been injured. Students have been transported to W. Fuqua and Hiram Clarke, where they can be picked up. Please do not drive to the school; roads are blocked by Houston Police Department. We are gathering information and will pass along as soon as we can.
Right now, we don't have any information on the person who's been injured. We also don't know information about the person in custody.
Students react
