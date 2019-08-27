FORT MILL, S.C. — Teams across the Charlotte area braced for Monday night football after severe weather canceled games on Friday.

Heavy rain, strong winds, and lightning rolled into the area right before the games were set to start. Officials postponed those games because of the lightning danger.

With more storms in the forecast this week, NBC Charlotte looked into what school officials are doing to keep kids safe at their next outdoor event.

We've seen several cases of what can happen when people don't take cover, seek shelter under overhangs, or beneath the branches of a tree. Last weekend at the PGA Tour golf tournament in Atlanta, six people were injured when lightning struck a tree during a weather delay.

NBC Charlotte's Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich says that's why he tells people to go inside at the first sign of storms.

"Some of these strikes can strike up to 20 or 30 miles away from the storm so when you hear thunder, make sure you go indoors," Panovich previously said.

In Fort Mill, officials force fans to evacuate the stadium, even turning their facilities into a storm shelter when necessary.

At Fort Mill High School this past Friday, they allowed students and parents to come into the common area to ride out the storm.

Most schools across the Carolinas follow these same guidelines -- specific rules of when kids can and cannot play, as many hope for a season of fun on the field but prepare for a season of storms.

