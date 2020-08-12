Here's how you can help Charlotte's 'Tent City' this Christmas

The nonprofit Humble Angles is looking for volunteers to help give back to those living in Charlotte’s Tent City.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's hard to miss the dozens of tents filled with people without a place to call home right outside of Uptown in Charlotte.

This is why Humble Angels, a Charleston nonprofit, teamed up with two other organizations to help give those living in Charlotte's Tent City a sense of community.

“Some people lost their unemployment, they can’t afford housing, gentrification in the neighborhood it’s just them falling on hard terms," founder of Humble Angels DeElva Dash said. “The number of tents, as well as the population, is consistently growing on a daily basis."

Dash founded Humble Angels in 2010 to make sure senior citizens have hot meals on Christmas Day.

When she heard about the issues those living in Tent City are facing, she decided to switch gears.

"That’s pretty much all we're doing, is trying to make a difference," Dash said.

The nonprofit is working to hand out more than 200 meals on Christmas Day along with clothes, shoes and basic necessities, but it's also asking the community to step up, whether it's dropping off a donation or lending a helping hand as a volunteer.

“The menu is turkey mac-and-cheese rice, and gravy, green beans, and they also have a dessert," Dash said. “We will provide masks and gloves, and I will be out there checking temperatures.”