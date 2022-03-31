How to help those affected by the Sevier County wildfires in Wears Valley and Seymour

Sevier County officials are directing supplies and monetary donations to MountainTough.org, but there are other locations collecting resources as well.

TENNESSEE, USA — On Wednesday, a wildfire was reported in Wears Valley around Hatcher Mountain Road. Later that night, another fire sparked up in Seymour near the Dupont Springs area.

Some 11,000 homes were evacuated starting Wednesday afternoon, Sevier County Larry Waters said.

As of Thursday night, the Wears Valley fire was 45% contained. More than 100 structures were affected. Three injuries were reported with the fire, including a contractor and two firefighters. All three are reportedly ok. Some 11,000 homes in the county were evacuated starting Wednesday afternoon, according to Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters.

In Seymour, the fire around Millstone Gap Road and Cold Springs Hollow Road near the Blount-Sevier County line has grown to roughly 650 acres and is 0% contained.

As mandatory evacuations were issued, the Pigeon Forge Community Center and Seymour Heights Christian Church opened shelters, and local organizations started working to meet the needs of those in the area.

Here is how you can help the people affected by the Wears Valley wildfire.