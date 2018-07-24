Spraying down counters with disinfectant spray after handling meat and putting perishables away in the fridge immediately after grocery shopping are things everyone knows to do, but there could be germs lurking in another very surprising place in the kitchen.

Today's recall for possible salmonella-contaminated Ritz cracker products and a recent recall for a Kellogg's cereal contaminated with salmonella are wake up calls that even the most unsuspecting dry foods that are stored in pantries also have the potential to make people sick. That's why keeping clean and organized in all corners of the kitchen is a must for food safety.

In June, one classic, non-intimidating breakfast item was recalled for possible contamination with salmonella. The Food and Drug Administration reported Kellogg's Honey Smacks Cereal was at risk for the bacteria. And on July 12, the FDA announced the cereal was responsible for at least 100 salmonella infections in more than 33 states between March 3 and July 2. Thirty people were hospitalized so far and some stores are still selling the cereal, the FDA warned.

