CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The weather caused big problems Monday night into Tuesday morning from flooding to car accidents, even a school bus driver being swept away.

Still, life goes on and people are out and about. Melvin Rice knows first-hand as an Uber driver, he says business is great when the weather is bad.

“People will call an uber just to go 3,4 blocks,” he said. But it wasn't a call to Uber a bus driver made Tuesday morning, instead it was 911, after a school bus was swept away by flood waters in Cabarrus County.

Officials said no kids were on board and the driver wasn’t hurt but it’s a warning for everyone as Mecklenburg braces for more rainfall, especially after recording more than 18 inches of rain in the last few months.

John Wendel with Charlotte-Mecklenburg storm water services said the best thing you can do to protect your property is to clean out your storm drains on the street.

“They are raking leaves off their lawns and putting them out onto the street,” said Wendel. “You want to make sure there is a waterway so the water can flow right through."

Not only will it keep your yard and home more dry but it also makes the street safer for drivers, something Medic is hoping for after treating more than 60 people for injuries from car accidents during yesterday's rainfall.

Even with a forecast without sunshine Wendell is looking on the bright side.

“We've been very lucky if you consider we've had almost 2 inches of rain in 24 hours so now we've got this little bit of a break so the creeks came up, now they're coming back down before the next system comes through."

