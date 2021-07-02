Tricks to taking better pictures with your phone

Here are the tricks you need to know about!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — MAKE YOUR PICTURES POP

Portrait mode is a popular feature offered on many phones. What does it really do? It uses the bokeh effect to blur the background, which really makes your subject pop. To use it, tap the word “portrait” under the viewfinder, then tap on your subject so the camera knows what to focus on. Some phones even let you add this effect after you’ve taken the picture.

NIGHT MODE

Another great feature is Night Mode, which keeps your camera’s shutter open longer to let in more light. But you’ll need a steady hand to get the best results and your subject needs to be still as well. To hold the camera still while the shutter is open, try locking your elbows at your side. Or better yet, use a tripod.

DON'T PINCH THE SCREEN TO ZOOM IN

Another tip from CR is to avoid pinching on your screen to zoom in and instead use your camera’s optical zoom if you’ve got it. That’s the telephoto lens labeled as 2x or 3x on your screen. If you don’t have it, get closer to the action or take a wider shot and crop the photo later so you don’t lose any resolution.

NEED A NEW PHONE?

And if you’re in the market for a new phone, the good news is you don’t have to spend a lot to get a quality camera. There are pricey top-rated models, like the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max for $1,100 and the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G for $1,300.

But there are also more budget-friendly models with cameras that did well in CR’s ratings. The Apple iPhone XR for $500 and the OnePlus 8 for $450 are good options.

TAKING A BETTER SELFIE