How is your tax money being spent in NC?

That's not all of your money. Have you noticed all the road work? That's part of the Build NC Bonds. It is a total of $3 billion with Triad road projects coming in at about $236 million. With that money, the NC DOT is widening I-40 in Davie and Forsyth counties, widening High Point Road from I-74 to Vickery Chapel, and completing the Greensboro Eastern Loop from US 29 to Lawndale.



Don’t miss the interest rates of these bonds, 1.54%, and 1.48%. Think about the loans on your car or home. Most of them are at least 3.5%. So how did NC get such a good rate? Because North Carolina has a Triple-A bond rating.



“It's another example of how this triple-a bond rating and budget state how it helps us to borrow money at the lowest rate. We're only one of 13 states that have that Triple-A bond rating now and I suspect because of the impact of COVD on state revenues there will be fewer states that have that Triple-A bond rating this time next year,” said Folwell.