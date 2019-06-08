STATESVILLE, N.C. — Crews battled a huge fire at Maymead Materials in Statesville Monday night.

Dispatchers told NBC Charlotte the call came in just after 8 p.m. at 164 Bostian Bridge Rd.

At least 13 agencies responded to the asphalt plant. EMS was on scene, but as of 10 p.m., no injuries were reported.

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office said a gas line possibly ruptured. Traffic was being diverted away from the area.

The facility employed 50-100 employees, according to its website.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

WCNC has a new app. Click here to download it

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM

Charlotte storm floods roads, knocks out power, brings tree down on two homes

Mooresville student dies after accident during service project

Classmates: Dayton shooter kept a 'hit list' and a 'rape list'