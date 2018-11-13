CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Hugh McManaway statue made its triumphant return to Myers Park. Tuesday, the city of Charlotte held an unveiling ceremony, returning the statue after a yearlong disappearance.

Now standing over eight feet tall, weighing more than 5,000 pounds, the iconic Hugh McManaway statue is back at the corner of Providence Rd at Queens in Charlotte’s Myers Park neighborhood, not only better, but stronger than ever.

“I literally used stainless steel, solid 1.5 inch rods that run through his body. So, he’s pretty strong now. If a truck hit it, the truck’s going to be damaged,” said Lee Buamgarten, the Charlotte-based artist who has spent the last year repairing the statue after a drunk driver, hit it badly damaging it.

During the statue’s absence, the city says they’ve received hundreds of calls from concerned citizens, many of them wondering where the statue was and when it was being returned.

“We’ve had people calling us up from everywhere, ‘we miss the statue,’ ‘when is it going to be repaired?" said Derrel Poole, who works for the city of Charlotte. “We even had one guy call and demand the statue be fixed and returned within two months,” he says.

That’s because for so many Charlottean’s this iconic statue is more than a piece of art.

“He was quite a fixture. All the old-timers have stories about him,” recalled Myers Park resident, Larrie Sweet.

Libby Stewart said she remembers McManaway standing at the corner almost every day, saying her two boys loved to waive at him. Stewart said she’s happy his statue is back.

“It’s exciting because he just belongs here. I missed him now for all year,” she said.

During Tuesday’s ceremony, Charlotte city councilman Tariq Bakari, honored McManaway with a rhyme, saying “Hugh lived a life that you have-to put into perspective, through thousands of smiles of inside the traffic he directed. Born in 1913, when the city looked more like a farm, you could see him in his bucket hat with a towel under his arm.”

Those who knew him, like then-CEO of Bank of America Hugh McColl Jr., never knew why he did it. But said during the 1960s and 1970s, Hugh McManaway was the fabric of the community.

“As well-known as anybody including our mayors or council,” McColl told the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Historic Landmarks Commission during an interview in 2014.

After McManaway died, a group of friends and family raised money to cement his place in Charlotte history. In 2010, a statue of him was erected in the same location he would once stand.

Over the years, those new to Charlotte grew to love him too, decorating McManaway for special occasions. But through the years McManaway’s statue has been hit numerous times by drivers.

The city says the statue is an expensive one to fix, so this time around they’re also building a 3 foot retaining wall surrounding the statue.

© 2018 WCNC