Human remains found in Burke County, officials say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — An investigation is underway after human remains were found in a wooded area in Drexel, NC Saturday, according to Burke County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to an incident along Oak Drive around 4:20 p.m. Oct. 9 where the remains were found by local residents, the sheriff's office said.

The remains were recovered by the sheriff's office along with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations for forensic testing.

The sheriff's office is investigating reports of missing persons in the area over the past several months.

No other information was provided.