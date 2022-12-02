Human remains found in Forest Acres; no foul play suspected, police say

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — The Forest Acres Police Department and Richland County Coroner's Office are investigating after a body was found along a neighborhood road on Saturday.
A police spokesperson said that the remains were found in a wooded area between Two Notch Road and Linbrook Drive and were confirmed to be human.
Due to the state of decomposition of the body, police said they had no additional information about the person's identity or an official cause of death pending an autopsy.
However, based on evidence collected at the scene, police said they don't suspect foul play. Evidence also suggested the person was not a resident of Forest Acres.