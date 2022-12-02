Human remains found in Forest Acres; no foul play suspected, police say

Authorities say an autopsy may provide additional clues.

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — The Forest Acres Police Department and Richland County Coroner's Office are investigating after a body was found along a neighborhood road on Saturday.

A police spokesperson said that the remains were found in a wooded area between Two Notch Road and Linbrook Drive and were confirmed to be human.

Due to the state of decomposition of the body, police said they had no additional information about the person's identity or an official cause of death pending an autopsy.