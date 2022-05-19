Humane Society of Charlotte opens new facility

It's the product of a $15 million campaign that launched five years ago.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The dogs and cats at the old Humane Society of Charlotte now have a new home.

After five years, they're celebrating their new state-of-the-art Animal Resource Center. A building dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony were held today for its new facility.

At more than 26,000 square feet, the center will feature a new and improved environment for pets, including an education center, medical clinic and adoption center It's a major upgrade compared to their old location off of Toomey Avenue.

The center has top-of-the-line features like plexiglass dog suites, climate-controlled areas, a public dog park, and a free-roaming cat space with access to outside.

It's a one-of-a-kind destination for animal lovers and advocates from across the area to enjoy.

