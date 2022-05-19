x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Humane Society of Charlotte opens new facility

It's the product of a $15 million campaign that launched five years ago.

More Videos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The dogs and cats at the old Humane Society of Charlotte now have a new home.

After five years, they're celebrating their new state-of-the-art Animal Resource Center.  A building dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony were held today for its new facility.

MORE NEWS: LongHorn Steakhouse grill master received $5,000 for cooking 1 million steaks

At more than 26,000 square feet, the center will feature a new and improved environment for pets, including an education center, medical clinic and adoption center It's a major upgrade compared to their old location off of Toomey Avenue. 

It's the product of a $15 million campaign that launched five years ago. 

MORE NEWS: 'Second chance at life' | Va. deputy rescues injured owl, nurses her back to health

The center has top-of-the-line features like plexiglass dog suites, climate-controlled areas, a public dog park, and a free-roaming cat space with access to outside. 

It's a one-of-a-kind destination for animal lovers and advocates from across the area to enjoy. 

Contact Larry Sprinkle at lsprinkle@wcnc.com and follow him on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBEApple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts 

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.   
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts   

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

Related Articles