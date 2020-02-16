CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Humane Society of Charlotte teamed up with Ron and Stephanie Rivera for a Panthers gear yard sale Saturday.

Roughly 3,000 people came to the sale to check out what the former Panthers head coach donated. All the items came from their private collection.

The yard sale started at 12 p.m., but some super-fans started showing up as early as 9 a.m.

The Riveras stopped by the event to take photos and sign autographs for shoppers.

"Instead of taking the stuff that we accumulated over the nine seasons, it's an opportunity to give some fans an opportunity to get something that's unique and different," Ron Rivera said. "With all the funds going directly to the Humane Society, we just thought this was worthwhile."

Ron Rivera was named head coach of the Washington Redskins and said he saw this as a good excuse to come back to Charlotte one more time before next season.

RELATED: 'I'm ready to work!' Ron Rivera named head coach of Washington Redskins

"One last chance for us to come back and give back to the community that gave so much to us for nine seasons," he said. "We really did feel that we needed to do one last thing."

In total, the Humane Society of Charlotte said they raised $30,237.

RELATED: Panthers assistant Scott Turner to be named Redskins offensive coordinator

RELATED: Who is new Panthers coach Matt Rhule? 3 things to know

MORE STORIES ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Police: Fauquier Co. teen arrested in North Carolina for mom, brother's fatal shooting deaths

Snake brought to North Carolina Walmart

Harrison Ford says another Indiana Jones movie is happening

President Trump and democratic candidates campaign in Charlotte