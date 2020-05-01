HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — As of 10:15 p.m., over 1,800 Duke Energy customers were without power in Gaston County.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, most of the outages are around McAdenville, Cramerton and Belmont.

Duke Energy was not able to provide a cause for the outage, and officials believe some customers will be without power until 11 a.m. on January 5.

The outage was first reported on January 4 at 7:28 p.m.

No other information on the outage has been released at this time.

The Huntersville area also saw significant outages Saturday night, some due to a power line issue on Highway 73 near the McGuire Nuclear Station.

Huntersville Fire first tweeted about the issue shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Hundreds went without power.

Duke Energy said in order to fix the initial power line issue, they needed to cut more power in the area. In a tweet, Huntersville Fire said, "It's going to get worse before it gets better."

At 8:30 p.m., Huntersville Fire said they were working to remove a fallen tree on Interstate 77 that was blocking several lanes north of Exit 23 for Gilead Road. It's unknown at this time if the tree contributed to any power outages.

Officials were able to quickly clear enough of the roadway to reopen the express lanes, but general-purpose lanes were still blocked.

As of 10:15 p.m., Duke Energy was reporting at least 350 outages in the Huntersville area. Power is expected to be restored for those customers by 11:15 p.m. on Saturday.

MORE ON WCNC:

Irwins' Wildlife Hospital has treated more than 90,000 animals in Australia fires

Bride plans impromptu wedding in her father's hospital room

Iran-U.S. tensions rooted in history