Hundreds of new homes coming to Rowan County

The city of Salisbury and the nearby town of East Spencer say they're a 'sweet spot' between Charlotte and Greensboro, and seeing big growth because of it.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Hundreds of new homes are coming to Rowan County.

They're just part of the growth that's happening in the city of Salisbury and the nearby town of East Spencer.

“It’s an older community, but we’re on the verge of a huge explosion," East Spencer Town Manager Michael Douglas said.

Two major subdivisions have been approved for the area, he said, and are expected to bring more than 120 homes to Bringle Ferry Road and more than 50 to McCanless Road.

It's a big deal for a small town, he said, with just about 1,500 residents.

"East Spencer is right in between Greensboro and Charlotte… and that’s why there’s a lot of growth," Douglas said. “[It] has been a neglected community for years… This growth is beyond imagination for us."

It's a similar story in Salisbury, where new homes are coming in areas including Earnhardt Road.

Downtown apartments are being built above businesses like Thread Shed Clothing Company, where Dave Loflin works.

"I’ve been downtown for 47 years and there’s always something going on that’s good," Loflin said. "I think it’s because we care about our town. We care about the old structures. We try to revitalize them and get people in them.”

The city said the Empire Hotel, which has been vacant for decades, could also see new life with a boutique hotel, row homes, a restaurant, and more proposed.

“Amtrak is expanding service here in Salisbury," Hannah Jacobson, Salisbury Community Planning Services Director, said. "We’re looking to improve our Main Street… Good growth for everybody. Smart growth.”

The areas could see even more development.

Douglas said the town is seeking approval for road changes that would more closely link East Spencer to I-85 allowing for more traffic and new businesses.