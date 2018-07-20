Right in the middle of one of the busiest travel seasons of the year, state records show hundreds of miles of area roads are flagged by the North Carolina Department of Transportation for their "poor" conditions.

In fact, roughly one out of every 10 miles of asphalt you and your family drive on needs attention in the near future, according to NCDOT's pavement rating scores.

Those stretches of road and their shoulders have a variety of problems.

NCDOT Division Maintenance Engineer Tim Anderson said the issues are everything from just cosmetic, to infrastructure and some safety concerns.

State Data Collection & Investigation Engineer Matt Hilderbran said hydroplaning is among the safety concerns on some stretches.

Inspectors identified more than 800 miles of poorly rated asphalt in 2017, the most recently available data. Stretches that receive a rating below 60 are considered "poor."

"It raises a flag," Hilderbran said. "It may or may not need to be resurfaced. 60 is a good threshold that you need to pay attention pretty quick."

Roughly 300 of the more than 800 miles of "poor" asphalt are in Union County, according to the state's numbers.

Curtis Barrino lives on one of the worst rated roads in the region. His road received a score of a seven. The worst possible score is a zero, while the best is a 100.

"It's just like riding on a washboard," Barrino said. "Driving through here for me, if you got back problems, oh, you in bad shape."

Behind Union, Iredell, Gaston and Cabarrus counties have the most miles of "poor" asphalt.

The state uses the pavement rating scores, along with their own knowledge of the roads, to figure out which ones need to be resurfaced.

Anderson said the higher traveled roads get priority for resurfacing. He said that's why Union County, home to the largest road system in the area and many roads with low traffic counts, continues to have some of the lowest rated roads.

It's not just the country roads flagged as ones that need attention soon.

NCDOT records identify 100 miles in all of interstates, US highways and state routes in poor condition too. The 2017 numbers show 13% of all state-maintained asphalt is rated "poor."

"That means 90% roughly are either fair or good," Anderson said.

Despite his preference to look at the numbers in a positive light, Anderson is quick to remind drivers of NCDOT's goal.

"We want to make sure that we have a good roadway with a good riding surface, so they have traction, don't have items that could create hazards," he said.

According to the state's numbers, 23% of the region's roads are in "fair" condition and the vast majority are rated "good."

