Hundreds of fish found dead in southwest Charlotte pond

The disturbing site was seen near Jackson Pond Drive in south Charlotte on Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A disturbing scene was found behind a townhome community in southwest Charlotte.

A large number of dead fish were seen floating in a pond behind the Townhomes at Ayrsley neighborhood on Jackson Pond Drive.

Residents told WCNC Charlotte they saw hundreds of fish washed up along the bank.

One resident told WCNC Charlotte they are concerned about other wildlife in the area suffering from harmful chemicals in the pond, including birds.

No cause is known at this time for the dead fish. The Charlotte Fire Department says they did not respond to this incident. WCNC Charlotte will provide more information when it is available.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts