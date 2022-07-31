Hundreds of flights delayed, canceled for weather at Charlotte airport

American Airlines confirmed that the flights were delayed or canceled for weather reasons.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Weather conditions have left hundreds of flights delayed or canceled at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

On Sunday, over 500 flights have so far been delayed and 101 have been canceled, according to Flight Aware.

More than half of these are American Airlines flights, with another quarter of the flights being run by PSA Airlines, an American Airlines subsidiary.

American Airlines stated that the problems are, "mostly from weather and resulting [Air Traffic Control] initiatives."

Inclement weather conditions can cause major flight delays at airports.

According to WCNC meteorologists, scattered showers and storms are expected on Sunday and, "a few of them may become severe with strong wind gusts, heavy rain, flooding and lightning."