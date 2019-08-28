CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 1,000 people are without electricity due to a fallen tree in east Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to The Plaza at Shannonhouse Drive around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday for a downed tree. When officers got there, they found a large tree had split and fallen across power lines on the inbound lanes of The Plaza.

According to Duke Energy, 1,300 people are without electricity as of 4 a.m. CMPD said the inbound lanes of The Plaza will be closed through the early part of the morning rush hour. Outbound lanes will be slow while crews clear the tree and repair the downed power lines.

RELATED: Biden coming to Charlotte, Rock Hill this week

RELATED: Download the WCNC App for a chance to win great prizes