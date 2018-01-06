CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Hundreds of people are currently without power after a car struck a utility pole overnight.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the crash happened on Carmel Road between Johnston Road and Harrowfield Road. CMPD has not estimated when the road will reopen.

Traffic Alert: Carmel Rd is closed between Johnston and Harrowfield due to power lines being down from an overnight accident where a vehicle struck a pole. There is no estimated time on when it will open — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 1, 2018

According to Duke Energy, around 400 customers in the area were without electricity as of 5 a.m. Friday. The outage is also impacting homes on Harrowfield.

Utility crews are on the scene of the outage and Duke estimates the power to be restarted by 9 a.m.

