CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Hundreds of people are currently without power after a car struck a utility pole overnight.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the crash happened on Carmel Road between Johnston Road and Harrowfield Road. CMPD has not estimated when the road will reopen.
According to Duke Energy, around 400 customers in the area were without electricity as of 5 a.m. Friday. The outage is also impacting homes on Harrowfield.
Utility crews are on the scene of the outage and Duke estimates the power to be restarted by 9 a.m.
