Huntersville is looking for time capsule submissions

Ahead of its 150th anniversary celebration, the town of Huntersville is putting together a community time capsule.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Ahead of its 150th-anniversary celebration, the town of Huntersville is asking the public for time capsule submissions.

Huntersville's Sesquicentennial Committee is creating a community time capsule in order to capture the town's history, traditions and culture. The goal of this community project is to celebrate the past and inspire future growth and prosperity.

The Committee is asking for items that represent a snapshot of what people love about Huntersville that future generations can discover and enjoy.

Time capsule submissions will be collected through Oct. 27, 2023. These efforts will culminate in the time capsule installation on Dec. 3, 2023, at the annual Huntersville Christmas event at Veteran's Park.

People seeking to donate an item to the time capsule or learn more information can do so here.

