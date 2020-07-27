Black Lives Matter peaceful protest held in Huntersville

"We just want to fight for what we believe in," one person in attendance said.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A peaceful protest was held in Huntersville Sunday in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. It happened Sunday afternoon at Veteran's Park on Huntersville-Concord Road.

The main message among protesters was to keep fighting for change and to put pressure on local, state and federal leaders to make lasting differences.

One person in attendance said if they want real change, they need to prepare to stay with the movement in the long-term.

Another person in attendance said he feels called to be a part of the movement.

"If we don't keep this message than what are we doing as people, honestly," that person said. "We just want to fight for what we believe in."

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden one of several speakers in attendance at the event.