Brush fire at Cowan's Ford Wildlife Refuge contained, Huntersville Fire Department says

Mecklenburg County Natural Resources staff scheduled a controlled burn on Neck Road around noon on Sunday, April 3.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Crews responded to a large brush fire at the Cowan's Ford Wildlife Refugee on Sunday, April 3, according to the Huntersville Fire Department.

A spokesperson for the department told WCNC Charlotte just before 6 p.m. the fire had been contained. Crews were on scene since 2:07 p.m.

Forest Service and Mecklenburg County officials will remain on scene. No structures were involved during the fire.

*FINAL UPDATE* Fire is now contained with the help of @ncforestservice! Still expect smoke & smoldering for some time. Smoke is covering many areas, including eastern Lincoln County. Total on scene time for our fire crews: 4hrs. Many thanks to our off duty members that responded. https://t.co/CLro0mT3D1 pic.twitter.com/nl4o4xp7vd — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) April 3, 2022

The agency posted on social media and said members with Station 2, Station 4 and NC Forestry Service are working the scene of the fire. The post says a prescribed burn by Mecklenburg County National Resources staff jumped the line and they called for assistance. Containment lines were being established for the brush fire, according to the Huntersville Fire Department.

"All hands are working at this time," the post read.

*PRESCRIBED BURN UPDATE* It’s not a good update either. Station 4, Station 2, and NC Forestry Service are working a... Posted by Huntersville Fire Department on Sunday, April 3, 2022

WCNC Charlotte received an email alert about the controlled burn scheduled for today at 9:20 a.m.

"Mecklenburg County Natural Resources staff are conducting a controlled burn today beginning around noon at Cowan's Ford Wildlife Refuge on Neck Road. Smoke will affect air quality in the downwind area for 2-3 hours. To reduce your exposure to smoke, stay indoors or avoid areas of heavy smoke," the alert read.

The North Carolina Forest Service posted a notice earlier in the day, discouraging any burns due to weather conditions.

**POSTPONE OUTDOOR BURNING DUE TO INCREASED FIRE DANGER**

The combination of low fuel moisture, gusty winds and low minimum relative humidity will result in increased fire danger for most of the state on Sunday. Outdoor burning is NOT advised. More info: https://t.co/uAl36aDBjX pic.twitter.com/lbaToKqdqh — N.C. Forest Service (@ncforestservice) April 3, 2022

WCNC Charlotte will continue to follow updates as they become available.

