Huntersville dentist office suffers fire

Cornelius and Huntersville firefighters were at the building extinguishing the fire on Wednesday.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Crews worked to extinguish a fire at a dentist office that was not scheduled to open until next month.

The Huntersville Fire Department said firefighters were at Riccobene Dentistry on Gilead Road on Wednesday working to put out a fire. Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue was also on the scene.

No information on the cause of the fire has been released at this time. Officials have not stated if any injuries occurred.

The Riccobene Dentistry location in Huntersville was not scheduled to open until June 7, according to the dentistry's website. It's unclear at this time how this fire will impact the Huntersville location's opening.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry for comment.

More information will be released when it is available.

