HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — One person has died after a traffic accident involving a pedestrian in Huntersville on New Year's Day, according to the Huntersville Police Department.

It happened on Statesville Road between Gilead Road and Hunters Road on Wednesday night. Huntersville Police said that stretch of road would be shut down in both directions during the investigation.

Police did not say when they planned to reopen that stretch of road, and encouraged others to seek alternate routes.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

It's not clear if there will be any charges. At this time, officials have not released further information.

This is a developing story. WCNC is working to learn more information. Stick with WCNC for the latest.

