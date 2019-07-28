HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville Fire officials were working on an outdoor fire reported at the North Mecklenburg Recycling Center Sunday afternoon.

Smoke was visible in the surrounding area, and heavy fire was showing and spreading to the 'flammable building,' according to Huntersville Fire.

Huntersville Fire

Just after 4 p.m., Huntersville Fire said that the fire progression had been stopped but officials were still working on extinguishment.

Statesville Road was closed between Hambright Road and Mt Holly-Huntersville Road during the extinguishment.

Officials didn't say if there were any injuries. At this time, the cause of the fire has not been released.

