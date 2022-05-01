Family escapes fire that destroys Huntersville home

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A Huntersville couple was able to escape safely as flames ripped through their home early Wednesday morning, firefighters said.
The Huntersville Fire Department was called to a fire at a home on Cascade Dream Court, just off Beatties Ford Road near Hopewell High School, around 3 a.m. When firefighters got to the home, they saw heavy smoke and the house was engulfed in flames.
One of the homeowners said he saw what he thought was a fire truck or ambulance outside his window. When the man pulled back the curtain to see what was happening, he saw flames. He immediately got his wife and dog out just before the flames spread into the bedroom.
The owners were able to remove four Harley-Davidson motorcycles from the home. Huntersville fire officials said the house and three vehicles in the driveway are a total loss, and neighboring homes were damaged by the heat.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
