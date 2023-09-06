New plans suggested to slow speeders in Huntersville

Initially, town leaders increased police presence and put up speed trackers in the area, but neighbors said it didn’t help much.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The sign on Swansboro Lane in Huntersville reads 25 mph, but neighbors living in the area say it's a rule that broken quite often.

"There are people going 40 or 50 mph, and some go so fast you can't event tell," Selena Chavez, a resident living in the area, said.

Chavez has been living in this neighborhood for a decade, she said speeding continues to be an issue which is a big concern, especially with her boy riding around on his bike.

"We always have to make sure we yell at him to move far away to prevent cars from hitting him," Chavez said.

Chavez said even walking in the neighborhood can be scary.

"My mom said she was walking with my son and my niece and a car zoomed by -- almost hit her and the kids," Chavez said.

It’s a similar concern for other neighbors WCNC Charlotte spoke to living in the area, and now Huntersville leaders are looking for solutions.

Initially, town leaders increased police presence and put up speed trackers in the area, but neighbors said it didn’t help much.

"The meter didn’t help at all -- they didn’t care," Chavez said.

Now town leaders are considering other proposals, like adding two or three speed bumps, but not everyone is on board.

"I asked the chief of the fire department his thoughts and he said he does not like speed humps," a town leader said, adding the fire department said the bumps could slow them down in crucial moments when they get a call to go out.

The last option town leaders proposed included placing mini traffic circles at intersections to slow down drivers, but there are concerns about how it will impact driveways.

Huntersville police are also doubtful whether or not it will help with the growing number of accidents reported along the traffic circles.

"The traffic division of our police department have been flooded with calls with people not driving them correctly," one town leader said.

Chavez is hoping a solution will be found quickly, thinking of her son who loves to play outside.

"I'm scared that maybe one day he is going to zoom by and the cars are just going to hit him," Chavez said.

Huntersville town leaders said they will revisit the issue before making a final decision. The next meeting is scheduled for next Tuesday.