'Grateful to be alive': Huntersville couple thankful for support after devastating fire

Ed and Beth McCreery escaped with their lives as a fire destroyed their home. Now, neighbors and even complete strangers are helping in their time of need.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Ed and Beth McCreery are thankful to be alive after their Huntersville home was destroyed by a fire early Wednesday morning.

"We are very thankful. Grateful to be alive," Ed McCreery said, standing in the driveway inspecting the charred remains of the home he shared with his wife.

Now, the couple's neighbors and the entire Huntersville community are rallying behind the family after they lost everything to the fire. A GoFundMe account has already raised over $12,000 to help the couple recover from the loss.

A fire gutted their house around 3 a.m. Wednesday. The flames were so hot that neighboring homes were also damaged. The McCreerys and their dog were able to escape with just the clothes on their back and a few possessions they could grab on the way out.

"We just want to say thank you to everyone who is helping," Beth McCreery said. "Our dog is down the street and the neighbor's house."

The Mecklenburg County Fire Marshal's Office said the fire was started by Christmas lights. According to FEMA data, the winter months of December, January and February see the most house fires caused by heating sources.

At 2:59am Stations 1, 2, 4 responded to a working fire in the 6920 Block of Cascade Dream Court. Heavy fire through the roof on arrival. Fortunately the 2 residents & dog escaped safely, but the home is a total loss as are 3 vehicles in the driveway. #NCfire #WorkingFire pic.twitter.com/GR82boH7Mn — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) January 5, 2022

Huntersville Fire Department officials are using this fire as a reason why everyone should check their smoke detectors often and replace batteries each year. Click here for more information about how you can help the McCreery family.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts