x
Local News

Huntersville wood shop destroyed by early morning fire

Huntersville firefighters said the building was engulfed in flames by the time they reached the scene. The building was ruled a total loss after the fire burned out.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A Huntersville woodworking shop was destroyed by a fire early Friday morning, officials said. 

The Huntersville Fire Department was called to a fire on Gilead Road near Beatties Ford Road around 4:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the building engulfed in flames with heavy smoke pouring from the structure. 

Huntersville fire officials said the building was empty at the time of the fire and no one was hurt. Multiple stations responded to the fire and were able to keep the fire under control. The building was a total loss. 

The Mecklenburg County Fire Marshal's Office was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire. 

Huntersville wood-working shop destroyed by fire

1 / 4
Huntersville Fire Dept.

