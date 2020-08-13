Family, friends remember Huntersville nurse who died from COVID-19

Her family said she was a truly remarkable nurse and had a way of making everyone she met feel special and loved.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Wednesday night, family and friends virtually gathered to remember a Huntersville nurse who fought in the front lines of the pandemic. Sandra Sarantis of Huntersville passed away from the coronavirus.

She worked at Novant Health in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday evening, a private vigil was held virtually in her honor.

Her family said she was a truly remarkable nurse and had a way of making everyone she met feel special and loved.

"As a truly remarkable nurse, Sandy’s calling was to help and care for people and even though she was fearful of the virus, she would let not let that paralyze her and continued to help her patients as she felt suffocated in the PPE," her obituary reads.