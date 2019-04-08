HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Oscar Strange, a 72-year-old man, was last seen August 2, Huntersville Police say. Strange has since been found safe, police confirmed Sunday.

Police said he signed himself out of the Huntersville Health and Rehabilitation Center at 13835 Boren Street in Huntersville.

Police say when he left, he was in the company of an unknown younger man, who Strange said was his nephew.

Strange has glaucoma and needs insulin to manage his diabetes, officials say. The staff and Strange's family have both been unable to contact Strange. Officials say at this time, it's unclear if he's being cared for medically.

Strange is described as a black male with partially gray hair, possibly wearing a t-shirt and sweat pants. Police say he is six feet and one inch tall and weighs 180 pounds.

