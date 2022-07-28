'Some people can’t afford that' | Some say the hurdles to becoming a CATS driver are financially challenging

CL Driving School told WCNC Charlotte that according to federal guidelines, drivers must complete a specific drive course with 160 hours of training.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Staffing remains a problem with CATS, Charlotte Area's Transit System, after months of unexcused absences. CATS said it's working to hire more drivers, but some in Charlotte who want to work tell WCNC Charlotte they can't afford it.

To become a CATS bus driver, you must check a few boxes. Some include being 23 years old with at least five years of driving experience. You must pass a background check and drug screening. But, there is a big one that is throwing some potential applicants for a loop. You must have your CDL or commercial driver's license.

Dishaun Wright is just one of many who want to drive for CATS.

“I love driving and I know Charlotte like the back of my hand," Wright said.

There's a problem -- he doesn't have a commercial driver's license. But some truck drivers, who already have CDLs, said that box isn't easy to check and it could cost you a fat fee.

One driver told WCNC Charlotte you must attend a class through a driving school. Another driver said the classes cost a lot of money.

CL Driving School told WCNC Charlotte that according to federal guidelines, drivers must complete a specific drive course with 160 hours of training. On average, courses can cost around $5,000.

"Some people can’t afford that," Wright said.

Wright is a single father trying to make ends meet, and said he can't spend that kind of money.

Central Piedmont Community College also offers a course entitled "Learning to Drive a Commercial Truck Class "A" (CDLA)," though pricing information was not available online.

CATS told WCNC Charlotte it will provide training to people who have a CDL permit. Wright said if CATS were to work with applicants, he believes more people would be willing to drive.

“If CATS offered that incentive, that driver shortage would be cut," he said.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to clarify if the system planned to pay for the required classes, but hadn't heard back at the time of publication.