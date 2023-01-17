Husband killed by wife, who was then killed by their neighbor; Cleveland County Sheriff says

Investigators say Clarice Owens shot and killed her husband, David Owens, before another man intervened and shot Clarice.

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A domestic dispute led to a husband and wife dying at their home in Casar.

Cleveland County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a home on Casar Road in Casar on Sunday at 11:27 p.m. in response to a domestic dispute situation.

The caller, David Owens, stated that he was in a domestic dispute with his wife, Clarice Owens, according to a release.

David then called his neighbor to come to the home for assistance in helping him leave the home for the night.

As David exited the home, Clarice shot him, according to the release. Clarice then pointed the gun at the neighbor, but he in turn pulled out a gun and shot Clarice.

Deputies and EMS personnel arrived at the home and attempted life-saving measures on both David and Clarice Owens, but both were pronounced dead from their injuries.

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office is investigating this incident. No charges have been filed against the neighbor at this time.

More information will be released when it is available.

