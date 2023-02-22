20 to 30 gallons of hydraulic oil spilled in Little Sugar Creek

The spill happened Monday and Mecklenburg County officials say it is contained and being cleaned up.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cleanup is underway after hydraulic oil was spilled into Little Sugar Creek. Mecklenburg County officials said it happened on Monday in the Dilworth neighborhood.

Community members immediately noticed the oily sheen on the water, and some sent videos of the oil in the creek to WCNC Charlotte.

County officials said while this is not ideal, the good news is there’s no harm to anybody living or walking in the area and it doesn’t appear to be hurting any fish or organisms in the water.

Rusty Rozzelle, the manager of Mecklenburg County’s Water Quality Program said 20 to 30 gallons of hydraulic oil was spilled into Little Sugar Creek on Monday when construction crews working on a water or sewer line under the creek experienced an equipment malfunction.

More than 150 gallons were spilled, but most did not make it into the creek.

The spill originated near Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in the Dilworth neighborhood and the oil traveled several miles downstream. It was contained around where Little Sugar Creek meets Briar Creek.

Runners who frequent that trail noticed the oil immediately.

This video was taken Tuesday along Little Sugar Creek near Park Road. @MeckCounty officials say 20-30 gallons of hydraulic oil was spilled into the creek but has since been contained. The public and any aquatic life is not at risk @wcnc pic.twitter.com/92XLZpwsrI — Chloe Leshner (@ChloeLeshner) February 22, 2023

“I just noticed a weird pinkish glow coming from the creek which is just really unusual," Liz Walsh told WCNC Charlotte. "I was curious so I peeked over the side, and it looked like it was oil or some sort of chemical."

She took a video showing the oil in the creek near the Park Road area, continuing her run concerned.

“I just wanted to know that it’s a safe environment for my kids to play in,” she said.

Rozzelle said no one should ever be getting in that water, but there’s no harm to anyone breathing in the air. He said the county was notified of the spill quickly, and while cleanup will take at least the rest of the week, it is contained.

“They put floating booms in the creek that capture the oil but unfortunately some of it made it downstream before they could get the boom in place so they’re going to put some additional booms down there to catch that,” Rozzelle said.

He said a construction crew was digging a line under the creek by Medical Center Drive when the equipment malfunctioned.

“They’re required to clean it up which is pretty costly and sometimes there’s a fine for breaking the law because it’s against the law to dump that type of material into our surface water,” Rozzelle said.

He said it is too early to know if the responsible party will be fined.

The county relies on the public to help monitor the 3,000 miles of the creek in Mecklenburg County. They ask anyone who sees or smells something unusual to contact 311. If it is outside of business hours, call 911.