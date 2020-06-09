One injured after 3-car accident on I-485

Huntersville Fire officials said one of the vehicles involved rolled over multiple times. The crash involved three cars and seven people.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Huntersville Fire Department, Long Creek Fire Department, and the Charlotte Fire Department responded to an accident off of Interstate 485 inner on Sunday afternoon.

It happened on I-485 before Old Statesville Road, according to Huntersville Fire.

Huntersville Fire officials said one of the vehicles involved rolled over multiple times. The crash involved three cars and seven people.

Mecklenburg EMS responded to the scene and said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

At this time, it's not known if any charges are being filed in connection to the accident. No further details about the accident have been released.